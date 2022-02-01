Russia says West is all but 'calling' for war in Ukraine

++++++++++++++++++++++Diplomats from Washington and Moscow traded barbs at a convention of the UN Security Council with representatives from the world's foremost powers. Russia told the US that its officials and media would welcome such a conflict, and are deliberately enflaming the situation. It was short on results, and one of several high-profile attempts this week to de-escalate tensions on the border of Russia and Ukraine. Jeremy Kuzmarov of CovertAction Magazine and of ProChain Capital share their invaluable insights. (01:05)New details have emerged on the downing of the state-of-the-art F35C, currently still at the bottom of the South China Sea, and evidence of the Pentagon's continuing recovery efforts. RT producer Enrique Riviera has the details. Then former Pentagon official Michael Maloof shares his insights about the granular details of the Pentagon's presumed plan to recover the aircraft before Washington's adversaries can get ahold of it. (11:23)Plus, a growing chorus of celebrities, from musicians like Neil Young to royals like the Duke and Dutchess of Windsor, are raising howls of execration after podcasting heavyweight Joe Rogan made the mistake of hosting guests trafficking in socially unacceptable beliefs about COVID-19 and vaccines. They are calling for Rogan's content to be removed from Spotify, but his popularity and widespread appeal have been such that Spotify has not acquiesced to calls to "cancel" Rogan. Podcast host Mila Ghorayeb joins to share her insights. She argues Neil Young and his kind are "buying into the culture war" and that their viewpoints are ill-informed. (19:01)00:00 Full Show01:05 Standoff Over Ukraine11:23 In Shallow Waters19:01 In A Tight Spot-IFY