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Doubling Down On The Devil - Toronto's Chief Medical Fraud Dr. Eileen De Villa
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Doubling Down On The Devil - Toronto's Chief Medical Fraud Dr. Eileen De Villa
a Filipino in Covid Toronto, Canada De Villa has pursued harsh measures to combat the alleged pandemic.
She was born in Boston, 1969 (age 51–52) Massachusetts, but lived in the Philippines between 1972 and 1975 before her family fled to Canada. Her parents were both influential in the Filipino community in Toronto, laying the groundwork for what is now the Filipino Centre Toronto.
r/LockdownSkepticismCAN - Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Eileen de Villa is married to Dr. Richard Choi. Eileen de Villa’s husband has “questionable links” to Big Pharma.
he woman who has kept a city of nearly three million people in one of the strictest government “lockdowns” of North America — Eileen de Villa — is married to a doctor with financial ties to two of the leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.
The Medical Officer of Health for the City of Toronto where many businesses have been shuttered since Oct. 9, and citizens have been confined by a stay-at-home order since Jan. 13, is married to a Toronto cardiologist who listed COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Astra-Zeneca among his “financial interests” at an online medical panel discussion on Jun. 12, 2020.
Richard Choi, the husband of de Villa, works at Riverside Clinic in Toronto. A moderator for the panel discussion he participated in described the panelists’ ties to pharmaceutical industries as “conflicts” and “disclosures,” and they were presented as “relationships with financial interests” on a slide presentation.
The government of Canada has agreed to purchase at least 20 million doses of its pharmaceutical giant Pfizer’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine.
https://www.toronto99.com/2021/03/21/partners-in-crime-eileen-de-villas-husband-has-questionable-links-to-big-pharma/

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