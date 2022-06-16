Is Self-Replicating Nano-Tech & Graphene Oxide Found within the C19 VAX?

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EXCLUSIVE: Shocking microscopy photos of blood clots extracted from those who “suddenly died” – crystalline structures, nanowires, chalky particles and fibrous structures:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-12-blood-clots-microscopy-suddenly-died.html
Watch the Original Full Length Interview with Stew Peters Today At:
Shocking Discovery: Biocircuitry Found In Chemical Analysis Of Vaxxed Fibrous Clots - https://rumble.com/v18cjbj-shocking-discovery-biocircuitry-found-in-chemical-analysis-of-vaxxed-fibrou.html
Read the Patents That Prove the Plan and Learn the Truth About What Is Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
cred: Clay Clark, Stew Peters on Rumble