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Gorka: Democrats' racism etched in American history | Gorka Reality Check
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30 views • January 18, 2022
On Sunday's "Gorka Reality Check," Dr. Sebastian Gorka discussed with PragerU's Carol Swain efforts to rewrite the Democrats' participation in historic racism President Biden attempts to smear Republicans with today, and how the party continues to divide Americans by race.
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