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Whistleblower nurse at NYC “epicenter” on fraud she recorded
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42 views • November 24, 2020
David Knight Show, November 23, 2020
Erin Olszewski, nurse turned whistleblower/journalist, joins to tell what she saw at the epicenter of the “pandemic” in a NYC hospital. Erin recorded video of medical fraud & includes transcripts in her book “Undercover Epicenter Nurse: How Fraud, Negligence, and Greed Led to Unnecessary Deaths At Elmhurst Hospital”. www.NurseErinWellness.WPcomStaging.com
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
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https://banned.video/watch?id=5fbc16e245c92148a8b2b77c
Erin Olszewski, nurse turned whistleblower/journalist, joins to tell what she saw at the epicenter of the “pandemic” in a NYC hospital. Erin recorded video of medical fraud & includes transcripts in her book “Undercover Epicenter Nurse: How Fraud, Negligence, and Greed Led to Unnecessary Deaths At Elmhurst Hospital”. www.NurseErinWellness.WPcomStaging.com
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=czxxc&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=bitchute&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fbc16e245c92148a8b2b77c
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