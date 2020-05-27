World of Hot Water Ep. 2 ~ Predicting & Confirming Doppler STEERS Hurricanes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
After noticing Irma's landfall went straight into Doppler radar I correctly predicted the next two coordinates, and tested Nate, Maria, before confronting the NOAA about my concerns about this discovery. After debunking their bogus explanations I revisit to Hurricane Katrina, what I discover, blows my own mind...