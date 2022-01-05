New Zealand: Vaccine Free Created "Freedom Market". Killing the "Vaxxed Market"

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In New Zealand an outdoor shopping market demanded that customers be "vaxxed and masked". It completely backfired and the market attendance is now down 60%! I guess people would rather enjoy freedom.
https://bullshitman.org/new-zealand-market-that-asked-its-people-to-get-vaccinated-lost-60-of-the-market-and-the-unvaccinated-went-and-started-their-own-market-next-to-it-which-is-seeing-tremendous-growth/