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Social Media Platforms are taking steps to limit the spread of conspiracy theories on 5G Networking!
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
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63 views • April 06, 2020
YouTube moves to limit spread of 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory after cellphone masts attacked in U.K.
YouTube and other social media platforms are taking steps to limit the spread of conspiracy theories falsely connecting 5G networks and the coronavirus pandemic after a string of attacks on cell phone towers.

Mobile operators said Monday that there have been at least five instances of vandals setting fire to masts in the United Kingdom in the past few days.

Some YouTube videos claiming a connection between the virus and the new super-fast wireless technology have racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

In a joint statement, BT Group’s EE, Telefonica’s O2, Vodafone and Three, owned by CK Hutchison Holdings, said claims 5G is in any way connected to the coronavirus pandemic have no basis in fact, a statement echoed by experts and multiple government agencies around the world.
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social media censorshipzgoldenreport5g censorship laws5g networking factsyoutube 5g conspiracyyoutube censors again5g buying out5g conspiracy theories5g controlling information
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