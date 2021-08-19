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MOTHER 5 MONTHS PREGNANT WITH HEART ISSUES TURNED AWAY BECAUSE NOT VACCINATED SUE THEIR ASSES
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70 views • August 19, 2021
CHILDREN DROP DEAD AFTER BEING BRIBED TO TAKE THE VACCINE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zBhMNW0JeQEc/
Not allowed to see the cardiologist because she is not vaccinated. SHE SHOULD SUE THEIR ASSES. WE ARE GOING TO HAVE TO FIGHT. I HAVE A FIGHT BREWING OF MY OWN - I WILL KEEP YOU POSTED. I MAY INDEED BE FILING MY OWN LAWSUIT VERY SOON OVER THE POS PCR TEST DEMANDS BEING PLACED UPON ME FOR MEDICAL SERVICES. I WILL FIGHT THESE MURDERERS.
JONESTOWN USA: THE VACCINE IS MASS SUICIDE AND THE TELEVISION IS JIM JONES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2wGk9JUerLne/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Source: Free Speech Warrior
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zBhMNW0JeQEc/
Not allowed to see the cardiologist because she is not vaccinated. SHE SHOULD SUE THEIR ASSES. WE ARE GOING TO HAVE TO FIGHT. I HAVE A FIGHT BREWING OF MY OWN - I WILL KEEP YOU POSTED. I MAY INDEED BE FILING MY OWN LAWSUIT VERY SOON OVER THE POS PCR TEST DEMANDS BEING PLACED UPON ME FOR MEDICAL SERVICES. I WILL FIGHT THESE MURDERERS.
JONESTOWN USA: THE VACCINE IS MASS SUICIDE AND THE TELEVISION IS JIM JONES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2wGk9JUerLne/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Source: Free Speech Warrior
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