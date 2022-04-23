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Who created the Pandemic ( Bill Gates ? A shadowy Government ? What is at stake?
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23 views • April 23, 2022
What is at stake?
did AI create it . Was it Bill Gates . was it USA . Was it the technocrats? Was it the super-wealthy like the head of WEF? head of The World Economic Forum , Klaus Swabb?
The Cabal
They form the most privileged cabal in all of the American and western media,and most likely all the worlds media, as they preside over the country’s most toxic news organization without having to answer for its abuses.
This Film aswers those questions
did AI create it . Was it Bill Gates . was it USA . Was it the technocrats? Was it the super-wealthy like the head of WEF? head of The World Economic Forum , Klaus Swabb?
The Cabal
They form the most privileged cabal in all of the American and western media,and most likely all the worlds media, as they preside over the country’s most toxic news organization without having to answer for its abuses.
This Film aswers those questions
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