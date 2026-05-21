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Iran in Prophecy - What Does It Mean Now?
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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This war was prophesied over 2,000 years ago. And the outcome was written long before the first missile launched.


Larry Ballard takes you beyond the headlines to reveal the biblical, historical, and strategic layers of the Iran conflict. He connects Jeremiah 49 and Ezekiel 38 to the present day — showing how ancient prophecy described Iran's miscalculation, their reliance on oil as a weapon, and their ultimate defeat.


He breaks down Trump's chess moves: taking Venezuela's oil first, then squeezing Iran's economy while ensuring Russia and China stayed out of the war. The result? Iran thought they could shut the Strait of Hormuz and hold the world hostage. Instead, they found themselves surrounded, outclassed, and starving.


Ballard also reveals the Board of Peace — a 26-nation alliance — and the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC), a new trade route that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz entirely. Faster. Cheaper. And funded by its own revenues, not U.S. taxpayers.


He explains why the Western Hemisphere is consolidating, why Europe is declining, and why America — not China, not BRICS — will emerge as the leader of a new world order. Gold-backed currency. Crypto capital of the world. Manufacturing restored. And the American economic system reborn.


This is not just about Iran. It's about the end of British-controlled global slavery. The fall of communism. The dismantling of the cabal. And the ushering in of God's economic system based on commodities, not fiat.


The Bible told you this was coming. Now you're watching it unfold. Dark to light. The best is yet to come.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.



Keywords
jeremiah49ezekiel38iranprophecyfulfilledtrumpchessmovesvenezuelaoilfirststraithormuzbypassedboardofpeace26indiamiddleeastcorridorimecfastercheaperwesternhemisphereconsolidationbritishslaveryendsgodeconomicsystemdarktolightprophecybestisyettocomebiblicalgoldbackedamericalarryballardwarreport
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