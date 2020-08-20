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Is Covid 19 a Galactic War?
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132 views • August 20, 2020
Most Americans don't know what to believe about Covid 19 or how to deal
with it. We are learning that we cannot trust the information published
by the government and we have been overwhelmed by the inconsistencies of
its regulations and mandates. Most of us are beginning to realize that
we have been lied to by the FDA, CDC, NIH, WHO, and both Dr. Fauci and
Bill Gates. It is becoming clear that there is treatment for Covid 19
that has been suppressed and that a potentially very dangerous vaccine
is being promoted. We are also starting to realize that artificial
intelligence is being advocated to track not only our biochemistry and
physiology but also influence our moods and thoughts. This is very
scary! It is time to wake up and stand together to preserve our civil
rights as well as our autonomy.
with it. We are learning that we cannot trust the information published
by the government and we have been overwhelmed by the inconsistencies of
its regulations and mandates. Most of us are beginning to realize that
we have been lied to by the FDA, CDC, NIH, WHO, and both Dr. Fauci and
Bill Gates. It is becoming clear that there is treatment for Covid 19
that has been suppressed and that a potentially very dangerous vaccine
is being promoted. We are also starting to realize that artificial
intelligence is being advocated to track not only our biochemistry and
physiology but also influence our moods and thoughts. This is very
scary! It is time to wake up and stand together to preserve our civil
rights as well as our autonomy.
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