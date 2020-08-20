Is Covid 19 a Galactic War?

Most Americans don't know what to believe about Covid 19 or how to deal

with it. We are learning that we cannot trust the information published

by the government and we have been overwhelmed by the inconsistencies of

its regulations and mandates. Most of us are beginning to realize that

we have been lied to by the FDA, CDC, NIH, WHO, and both Dr. Fauci and

Bill Gates. It is becoming clear that there is treatment for Covid 19

that has been suppressed and that a potentially very dangerous vaccine

is being promoted. We are also starting to realize that artificial

intelligence is being advocated to track not only our biochemistry and

physiology but also influence our moods and thoughts. This is very

scary! It is time to wake up and stand together to preserve our civil

rights as well as our autonomy.