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Dr. Brian Hooker: there's chimp DNA in AstraZeneca-Oxford (AZ) jab
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469 views • November 22, 2021
I got this video from Instagram before they took it down! Date of download: 4 April 2021.
So now I know who is now partly chimp in my extended family:
- aunt and her daughter in the UK
- aunt in Malaysia, "lady boss" of a family business
And don't forget Eric Clapton (not biologically related to me as far as I know but... "Tears in Heaven")
So now I know who is now partly chimp in my extended family:
- aunt and her daughter in the UK
- aunt in Malaysia, "lady boss" of a family business
And don't forget Eric Clapton (not biologically related to me as far as I know but... "Tears in Heaven")
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