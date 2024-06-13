Exercise Übungsstück 432 Hz classic latin guitar music Astor Piazolla and The phönixe are flying to the sea reaching the cosmos Phönixe 1 Pic: The last judgment from John Martin





Exercise Übungsstück 432 Hz classic latin guitar music Astor Piazolla Melonga with Phönixe

Gitarre: "Classica, Fusion Series 1 C SW Slim , 4/4 size " with special corpus and 2 aux ways, from "Thomann" wird nicht mehr gebaut, Saiten/Strings: Aquila "Alchemia".

Multi FX processor with Reverb Plate 03





Die Phönixe fliegen über das Meer zum Kosmos gliedert sich in:





THE REBORN OF THE PHÖNIXE und die Melonga von Astor Piazolla

Das Erwachen der Phönixe

Die Phönixe erreichen Russland

Der Flug zum Kosmos

Der Kontakt mit den Engeln und Gott

Der Abschied









With the phoenix, we enter the realm of an ancient myth that goes much deeper than it seems at first glance. The phoenix, a legendary bird known for its ability to be reborn from its own ashes, was first depicted as a constellation by Petrus Plancius, a Dutch astronomer. This happened at the end of the 16th century, in 1598 to be precise. The decision to name a new constellation is no easy endeavour and requires intensive observation of the stars and their position. Plancius decided to name it after the mystical bird Phoenix from ancient Greece, which emphasises the deep, rich history and cultural relevance of this constellation. Myth of the phoenix: Profound and full of meaning in a cultural context, the story of the phoenix is a symbol of rebirth and eternal life. The phoenix was a magnificent bird, adorned with golden and purple feathers and, according to Greek mythology, lived for 500 years. At the end of its life cycle, it built a nest and set it alight. A new, young phoenix then rose from the ashes. Cultural significance: This captivating myth is reflected in the culture of many ancient civilisations, including the Greeks, Egyptians and Chinese. The figure of the phoenix often appears as a symbol of renewal and immortality. Therefore, observing the constellation of the phoenix in the night sky harbours an extraordinary significance.





In Anbetracht einer realen Kriegsgefahr in allen westlichen Staaten:

