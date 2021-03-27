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Police watching us 27.03.21
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20 views • March 27, 2021
It would appear that the Covid Mashalls had radiod through to the Police. Thise 2 officer tuner up and were filming us from the bandstand. As filming in public places is perfectly legal for all parties I chose to go over and film them to see what was going on.
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