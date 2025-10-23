BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Hasbara Exposed Israel's Playbook for Manufacturing Consent - Ian Carroll, clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
127 views • 3 days ago

I am sharing, 'Hasbara Exposed Israel's Playbook for Manufacturing Consent' - from Ian Carroll, earlier today, October 22, 2025

His description, info & link below:

Clip: Examining the history of how Israel influences America with Hasbara.

This video clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRnpfCIWbDU


Hasbara (Hebrew: הַסְבָּרָה) is a Hebrew term that literally translates to "explaining" and refers to Israel's public diplomacy efforts aimed at promoting a positive image of the country and countering negative narratives, particularly concerning the Arab-Israeli conflict.\


Clip taken from https://youtube.com/live/G05tmVllLL0?...


The documentary Occupation of the American Mind:

https://rumble.com/v67u4py-the-occupa...


iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
