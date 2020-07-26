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Boost Immune Strength - The Gut-Immune System Connection
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78 views • July 26, 2020
Download your FREE Gut-Friendly Grocery Guide here ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/8
When you hear “immune system,” you might only think of white blood cells.
But did you know that over 70% of your immune system lives in your gut??
A weakened gut ecosystem can wreak havoc on your ability to eliminate toxins and fight off bugs and other harmful organisms. That’s why, in today’s video I’m going to teach you 3 simple ways to strengthen your gut health for a stronger, more resilient immune system.
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Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrGroup.com
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#guthealth
#immunesystem
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
When you hear “immune system,” you might only think of white blood cells.
But did you know that over 70% of your immune system lives in your gut??
A weakened gut ecosystem can wreak havoc on your ability to eliminate toxins and fight off bugs and other harmful organisms. That’s why, in today’s video I’m going to teach you 3 simple ways to strengthen your gut health for a stronger, more resilient immune system.
–––––––––––––
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrGroup.com
–––––––––––––
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#guthealth
#immunesystem
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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