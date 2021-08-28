Be Aware of 666!

The number 666 is told to us in the bible that it is the number of the beast system and the antichrist and all those who do not take the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of the beast cannot buy or sell. In this video we show you all the places that people are using this number... and sure enough it is all the evil people of the world. The ones that are planning global domination all seem to be tied to this number. This only further proofs the Bible as true and prophetic.



I hope you enjoy all this information and I hope this has got you thinking. .... Do not take the mark! and also be on guard for the mark!



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