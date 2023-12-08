Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Buster Keaton's Classical Music 8Dec23
channel image
Samlaunch
205 Subscribers
22 views
Published Yesterday

Greatest actor of all-time gets the greatest music added to his movie (The General 1926); it's more about the music than the movie; but, if the music syncs with the movie it will be pure luck.

1 *5:15 Beethoven Moonlight Sonata

2 *3:42 Grieg Morning Mood

3 *3:06 Bach Toccata in D minor

4 4:20 1786 The Marriage of Figaro - Overture

5 3:12 1850 Wagner - Lohengin - Prelude to Act 3

6 2:43 1858 J. Strauss II- Tritsch Tratsch Polka

7 4:48 1878 Tchaikovsky- Polonaise, from 'Eugene Onegin' 9

8 4:41 Beethoven's String Quartet No. 6 in Bb major, Movement I, Op. 18

9 1:55 Alexander Borodin's String Quartet No. 1 in A Major, Mov. III

10 1:45 Brahms Lullaby by Ron Meixsell

11 2:34 Grieg's Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Mov IV (In the Hall of the Mountain King), Op 46

12 3:49 Grieg's Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Mov. I (Morning Mood), Op 46

13 4:00 Grieg's Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Mov. III (Anitra's Dance), Op 46

14 3:46 Haydn's String Quartet No. 53 in D (The Lark), Movement III

15 1:31 Haydn's String Quartet No. 53 in D (The Lark), Movement IV

16 4:24 Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3 in A minor (Scottish), Movement II, Op. 56

17 5:48 Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4 in A Major (Italian), Movement II, Op. 90

18 5:15 Mozart's String Quartet No. 15 in D minor, Movement II, K. 421

19 5:22 Mozart's String Quartet No. 19 in C (Dissonance), Mov. III, K. 465

20 Prokofiev - Peter and the Wolf March 19Aug08 clip

21 5:45 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 13, D. 664 in A Major, Mov. III

22 5:21 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 20, D. 959 in A Major, Mov. III

23 *2:13 C Major Prelude by Bach

24 *1:48 Tchaikovsky Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairies

25 *2:31 Beethoven Fur Elise

26 *2:04 Bizet Habanera

27 *2:20 Bizet Les Toreadors from Carmen

28 *5:02 Mendelssohn Midsummer Night's Dream

29 *3:48 Handel Messiah

29 songs, 1:46:59.

* (No Copyright Music)

Keywords
classicalbusterkeaton

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket