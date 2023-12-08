Buster Keaton's Classical Music 8Dec23

Greatest actor of all-time gets the greatest music added to his movie (The General 1926); it's more about the music than the movie; but, if the music syncs with the movie it will be pure luck.
1 *5:15 Beethoven Moonlight Sonata
2 *3:42 Grieg Morning Mood
3 *3:06 Bach Toccata in D minor
4 4:20 1786 The Marriage of Figaro - Overture
5 3:12 1850 Wagner - Lohengin - Prelude to Act 3
6 2:43 1858 J. Strauss II- Tritsch Tratsch Polka
7 4:48 1878 Tchaikovsky- Polonaise, from 'Eugene Onegin' 9
8 4:41 Beethoven's String Quartet No. 6 in Bb major, Movement I, Op. 18
9 1:55 Alexander Borodin's String Quartet No. 1 in A Major, Mov. III
10 1:45 Brahms Lullaby by Ron Meixsell
11 2:34 Grieg's Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Mov IV (In the Hall of the Mountain King), Op 46
12 3:49 Grieg's Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Mov. I (Morning Mood), Op 46
13 4:00 Grieg's Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Mov. III (Anitra's Dance), Op 46
14 3:46 Haydn's String Quartet No. 53 in D (The Lark), Movement III
15 1:31 Haydn's String Quartet No. 53 in D (The Lark), Movement IV
16 4:24 Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3 in A minor (Scottish), Movement II, Op. 56
17 5:48 Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4 in A Major (Italian), Movement II, Op. 90
18 5:15 Mozart's String Quartet No. 15 in D minor, Movement II, K. 421
19 5:22 Mozart's String Quartet No. 19 in C (Dissonance), Mov. III, K. 465
20 Prokofiev - Peter and the Wolf March 19Aug08 clip
21 5:45 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 13, D. 664 in A Major, Mov. III
22 5:21 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 20, D. 959 in A Major, Mov. III
23 *2:13 C Major Prelude by Bach
24 *1:48 Tchaikovsky Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairies
25 *2:31 Beethoven Fur Elise
26 *2:04 Bizet Habanera
27 *2:20 Bizet Les Toreadors from Carmen
28 *5:02 Mendelssohn Midsummer Night's Dream
29 *3:48 Handel Messiah
29 songs, 1:46:59.
* (No Copyright Music)
