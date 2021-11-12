© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: The Elitist Predators Want To Mutilate, Molest, And Maim Our Children
Follow
2
Share
Report
180 views • November 12, 2021
Leftists are obsessed with wanting to confuse our children about their gender which is leading to mass sterilization, sexual grooming and young children mutilating their bodies. Billboard Chris is fighting for the future of our kids and makes a stop on his information tour here in Austin. Then, Dr. Robert Malone joins the show with a dire warning. He said there will be more children who die from the jab. He’s advising parents to resist the mandates and do not allow our children to get vaccinated. Pull them out of public school.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.