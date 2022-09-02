Just Talking: Social Credit System Operating In Western Nations, Nat'l ID & CBDC Rolling Out Fast (mirrrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth1 at:-

https://youtu.be/aKfgdV23XSA

The speed with which the global digital system is rolling out is shocking. I hope you all are ready for a profound change to how you live your life. Don't complain: You Have been warned for many years. some links are below.





Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have

a PayPal account under [email protected]

Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.





Please subscribe to my backup channels on YT, odysee, & Bitchute; links are below.

neverlosetruth2

PLEASE REFER TO YOUTUBE PAGE OF VIDEO FOR UNTRUCATED LINKS.



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...

neverlosetruth3

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPt...

odysee

https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...





https://www.fox5ny.com/news/new-ny-gu...





https://reclaimthenet.org/world-econo...





https://truthunmuted.org/fbi-investig...





https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/...





https://thexrpdaily.com/2022/08/25/wo...





https://thexrpdaily.com/2022/08/29/br...





https://decentralizedlegalsystem.com/...





https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/a...





https://www.biometricupdate.com/20220...





https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/visu...





https://www.nfcw.com/technology/digit...





https://off-guardian.org/2022/05/06/r...





Bonnie Nichols

https://twitter.com/alexbruesewitz/st...



