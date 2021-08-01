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Have you ever wondered why followers of Jesus believe the Bible is the same today as when it was originally written?
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41 views • August 01, 2021
Have you ever wondered why followers of Jesus believe the Bible is the same today as when it was originally written? Archaeological evidence validates that today’s Bible consists of the same Scriptures originally written thousands of years ago.
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