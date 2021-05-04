Deception all around us

And no one seems to care

Lies are truth's and Truth's are lies

Lying every where

Science isn't Science

A religion it has become

Go against the doctrine

And you'll surely starve my son

Sadistic as it sounds

These words give me no pleasure

The poor get poorer when they implement

Their austerity measures

The poor and middle class

Will pay for all of it

And as the rich get richer

Down upon us they will spit

We're worthless dirty vermin

That need to die you know

This world is just not big enough

Unless it's you who holds the dough

The taxes they impose on us

To clean the mess they made

Now they tell us take a bus

So our carbon footprints fade

This weaponized religion

Known as climate change

Is all about your money

I know it sounds deranged

The economy's of the world

Are about to crash

So they implemented austerity measures

To inject it with your cash

It's not about pollution

Or save the planet see

It all about enslavement

Of Humanity

Children they will use

To drive the message home

How Dare our future you abuse

Dig's deep down to the bone

People now they panic

They believe the government

Their fate they seal upon themselves

And the rich they just lament

They didn't start it sooner

It's going oh so well

The piper leading all the rat's

To the gates of hell