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Official PLAN-demic Documentary Series: The Final 5 Minutes [07.06.2021]
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191 views • June 07, 2021
The Wait is Over.
“Instead of standing on the shoulders of giants, we now kneel at the feet of greed.” - David E. Martin.
An investigative journalist started working on the plandemic documentary phenomenon in the spring of 2020, weeks after the release of plandemic part 1 on may 8.
Researching the controversy surrounding the viral documentary, which was banned on every major social media platform, she expected to disprove the claims that were made throughout the films.
Instead, she tumbles down a rabbit hole and even meets the team behind the production as well as individuals featured in the film and its sequel, plandemic ii: indoctornation.
Documentary series about the COVID19 pandemic.
Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say.
Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots.
Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.
Note: Check out the 117 videos who also tell precise what is going on in this sick Satanic World we all live in.
https://www.indoctornation.com/
https://www.instagram.com/officialplandemic/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCimzpN_2kyZRVZyz0l3BnGg
https://www.facebook.com/officialplandemic
Official Account: Plandemic Documentary Series
Created 11 months, 1 week ago.
117 videos
6278 subscribers
1904692 views
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/officialplandemic/
"THE FINAL 5 MINUTES"
Official Account: Plandemic Documentary Series
officialplandemic
6278 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fcnL8wqmRWKK/
“Instead of standing on the shoulders of giants, we now kneel at the feet of greed.” - David E. Martin.
An investigative journalist started working on the plandemic documentary phenomenon in the spring of 2020, weeks after the release of plandemic part 1 on may 8.
Researching the controversy surrounding the viral documentary, which was banned on every major social media platform, she expected to disprove the claims that were made throughout the films.
Instead, she tumbles down a rabbit hole and even meets the team behind the production as well as individuals featured in the film and its sequel, plandemic ii: indoctornation.
Documentary series about the COVID19 pandemic.
Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say.
Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots.
Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.
Note: Check out the 117 videos who also tell precise what is going on in this sick Satanic World we all live in.
https://www.indoctornation.com/
https://www.instagram.com/officialplandemic/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCimzpN_2kyZRVZyz0l3BnGg
https://www.facebook.com/officialplandemic
Official Account: Plandemic Documentary Series
Created 11 months, 1 week ago.
117 videos
6278 subscribers
1904692 views
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/officialplandemic/
"THE FINAL 5 MINUTES"
Official Account: Plandemic Documentary Series
officialplandemic
6278 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fcnL8wqmRWKK/
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