Official PLAN-demic Documentary Series: The Final 5 Minutes [07.06.2021]

The Wait is Over.“Instead of standing on the shoulders of giants, we now kneel at the feet of greed.” - David E. Martin.An investigative journalist started working on the plandemic documentary phenomenon in the spring of 2020, weeks after the release of plandemic part 1 on may 8.Researching the controversy surrounding the viral documentary, which was banned on every major social media platform, she expected to disprove the claims that were made throughout the films.Instead, she tumbles down a rabbit hole and even meets the team behind the production as well as individuals featured in the film and its sequel, plandemic ii: indoctornation.Documentary series about the COVID19 pandemic.Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say.Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots.Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.Note: Check out the 117 videos who also tell precise what is going on in this sick Satanic World we all live in.Official Account: Plandemic Documentary SeriesCreated 11 months, 1 week ago.117 videos6278 subscribers1904692 views"THE FINAL 5 MINUTES"Official Account: Plandemic Documentary Seriesofficialplandemic6278 subscribers