Gaza faces a deepening crisis as UN reports signs of famine due to aid restrictions. Since April, 20,000 children were treated for malnutrition and 16 have died. Aid convoys are delayed by checkpoints and unsafe routes.

Israel’s blockade worsens the situation, with one in three Gazans skipping meals. Israel denies blocking aid, blaming Hamas. A ceasefire and unrestricted aid access are urgently needed.

Cynthia... also, yesterday as many other times, Israeli settlers blocked trucks from entering, as police watched.

