Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Matt Baker reveals constant flow of Illegals bussed into San Diego
channel image
GalacticStorm
2235 Subscribers
Shop now
72 views
Published 19 hours ago

Here is another clip from yesterday at the Ramada hotel in Mission Valley, here in San Diego. Within 15 minutes, Matt and I saw 3 large coach vehicles unloading illegal immigrants. I’ve been there many times, and it’s like this every time I show up. 

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket