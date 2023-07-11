https://gettr.com/post/p2lpbv0f71e

7/10/2023 【Nicole on The @WayneDupreeShow】Nicole: I urge the US Congress to get Miles Guo out of jail and let him testify about how the CCP has corrupted high-ranking U.S. officials and weaponized the justice system. This live coverage of Miles Guo's testimony in the US Congress will be a historical milestone for America in restoring long-lost trust and confidence in the constitution and justice system.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





7/10/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：我敦促美国国会把郭文贵先生从监狱释放出来，让他作证中共是如何腐化美国高官并将司法系统武器化的。郭先生在国会作证的现场直播将成为美国历史上的一个里程碑，重振美国人民对宪法和司法系统失去已久的信任和信心。

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





