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The Rise of Crony Capitalism and Corporate Welfare
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20 views • June 10, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3163/the-rise-of-crony-capitalism-and-corporate-welfare-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3163-the-rise-of-crony-capitalism-and-corporate-welfare
Do you think welfare is only for the poor? Think again! Stefan Molyneux looks at the rise of crony capitalism and corporate welfare at the expense of the average tax payer. At this point who isn't being paid off by big government?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Sources
http://www.heritage.org/research/reports/2015/06/corporate-welfare-wastes-taxpayer-and-economic-resources
http://www.cato.org/publications/policy-analysis/corporate-welfare-state-how-federal-government-subsidizes-us-businesses
http://www.theguardian.com/politics/2015/jul/07/corporate-welfare-a-93bn-handshake
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/govbeat/wp/2015/03/17/the-united-states-of-subsidies-the-biggest-corporate-winners-in-each-state/
http://usuncut.com/class-war/10-corporate-welfare-programs-that-will-make-your-blood-boil/
http://www.goodjobsfirst.org/sites/default/files/docs/pdf/UncleSamsFavoriteCorporations_prrel.pdf
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3163-the-rise-of-crony-capitalism-and-corporate-welfare
Do you think welfare is only for the poor? Think again! Stefan Molyneux looks at the rise of crony capitalism and corporate welfare at the expense of the average tax payer. At this point who isn't being paid off by big government?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Sources
http://www.heritage.org/research/reports/2015/06/corporate-welfare-wastes-taxpayer-and-economic-resources
http://www.cato.org/publications/policy-analysis/corporate-welfare-state-how-federal-government-subsidizes-us-businesses
http://www.theguardian.com/politics/2015/jul/07/corporate-welfare-a-93bn-handshake
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/govbeat/wp/2015/03/17/the-united-states-of-subsidies-the-biggest-corporate-winners-in-each-state/
http://usuncut.com/class-war/10-corporate-welfare-programs-that-will-make-your-blood-boil/
http://www.goodjobsfirst.org/sites/default/files/docs/pdf/UncleSamsFavoriteCorporations_prrel.pdf
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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