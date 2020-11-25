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Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: 1st of Many Lawsuits Has Been Filed to Attack Use of PCR Tests Which Are the Cornerstone of "Crimes Against Humanity" Crisis
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147 views • November 25, 2020
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
This is an excerpt from RT video found here:
https://www.rt.com/on-air/507538-ben-swann-podcast-covid/
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video.
This is an excerpt from RT video found here:
https://www.rt.com/on-air/507538-ben-swann-podcast-covid/
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video.
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