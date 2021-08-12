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This is coming to America..... are you ready? As Rand Paul recently said: "THEY CAN'T ARREST US ALL"
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260 views • August 12, 2021
This is coming to America..... are you ready? As Rand Paul recently said: "THEY CAN'T ARREST US ALL"
German citizens protesting against government tyranny last weekend getting assaulted and arrested by the foot soldiers of the billionaire Luciferian globalist also called the German Police.
German citizens protesting against government tyranny last weekend getting assaulted and arrested by the foot soldiers of the billionaire Luciferian globalist also called the German Police.
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