RFK Jr. Makes a Striking Case That the Hepatitis B Vaccine Is Largely Responsible for the Autism Epidemic

The CDC put together a team of people to look at children who did and did not receive the Hepatitis B vaccine in their first 30 days of life.

And what they found was an 11-fold increase in autism among the children who received the Hepatitis B vaccine early on.

"So they knew at that moment what was causing the autism epidemic."

