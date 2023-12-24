Create New Account
Ukraine makes senseless crossing of the Left Bank of the Dnieper
Published 18 hours ago

A group of Ukrainian Marines made another senseless crossing of the Left Bank of the Dnieper controlled by Russian forces. The 3 marines were captured after landing near Krynki, Kherson region Governor Vladimir Saldo reported. Earlier a Polish mercenary was also captured and many Ukrainian soldiers were among the injured and suffered health problems after landing of the water.

Mirrored -  MILITARY TUBE TODAY

