A group of Ukrainian Marines made another senseless crossing of the Left Bank of the Dnieper controlled by Russian forces. The 3 marines were captured after landing near Krynki, Kherson region Governor Vladimir Saldo reported. Earlier a Polish mercenary was also captured and many Ukrainian soldiers were among the injured and suffered health problems after landing of the water.
