© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Liver Eats Your Brain
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
133 views • December 03, 2020
What do brain problems such as forgetfulness, difficulties concentrating, brain fog, etc. have to do with your liver?
Find out in our newest video, where we look at how acute and chronic liver problems can cause brain problems, such as brain fog and even a coma. We explore the symptoms to look out for, the causes, and much more.
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content. https://www.patreon.com/lyranara
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation. https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Do not hesitate to contact us for more information. https://lyranara.info/contact/
We also offer a remote scan to detect the cause for your problems. Contact us for more information. https://lyranara.info/contact/
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
Find out in our newest video, where we look at how acute and chronic liver problems can cause brain problems, such as brain fog and even a coma. We explore the symptoms to look out for, the causes, and much more.
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content. https://www.patreon.com/lyranara
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation. https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Do not hesitate to contact us for more information. https://lyranara.info/contact/
We also offer a remote scan to detect the cause for your problems. Contact us for more information. https://lyranara.info/contact/
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.