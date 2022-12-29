Create New Account
The Final Nail in Orange Pilling a Canadian Refugee -- #bitcoin
A Canadian refugee that fleet Justin Trudeau's horrific mandates and policies doesn't need much convincing to be permanently orange pill, but here we get my friend Jason over the proverbial hump to make his first bitcoin purchase.#bitcoin #orangepill #canadapolitics #freedom


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


