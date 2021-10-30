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US GDP SLOWS, STOCKS HIT HIGHS | Trends in The News Live with Gerald Celente, Trends Journal
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662 views • October 30, 2021
Gerald Celente


U.S. GDP growth slows to 2%. Sharp downturn in consumer spending... while equities hit new highs. What BS... and it has nothing to do with supply chain disruptions. Find out why its slowing down and what's next.

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Join Gerald Celente and Judge Andrew Napolitano every Wednesday at 10am ET for analysis and understanding of the latest news and honest truth in trends.

The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times.

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