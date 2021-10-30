US GDP SLOWS, STOCKS HIT HIGHS | Trends in The News Live with Gerald Celente, Trends Journal

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U.S. GDP growth slows to 2%. Sharp downturn in consumer spending... while equities hit new highs. What BS... and it has nothing to do with supply chain disruptions. Find out why its slowing down and what's next.
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