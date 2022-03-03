FIFA and UEFA Suspend All Russian National Teams and Club Teams From Global Competitions

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02/28/2022 India media Wion: FIFA has booted Russia out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in response to last week’s Russian invasion of Ukraine. FIFA and UEFA said in a joint statement that Russia would have no involvement in any upcoming World Cup playoffs and all Russian clubs were suspended from European football until further notice.