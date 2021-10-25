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UNIONS WILL FIX EVERYTHING RIGHT???? [Dumping With Scrump feat. ArstotzkanGeneral]
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1 view • October 25, 2021
Thanks very much for supporting the channel with those shekels guys and a very special thanks to ArstotzkanGeneral for being on today! We'll be doing more of these as we go so if you're on the waiting list, be patient ok!!
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UNIONS WILL FIX EVERYTHING RIGHT???? [Dumping With Scrump feat. ArstotzkanGeneral]
#Union
Support The Show:
Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/shortfatotaku
Subscribestar ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku
Humble Bundle Affiliate Link ► https://www.humblebundle.com/monthly?partner=shortfatotaku
Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2NR9trt
Patreon ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
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Gab at me: https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Channel Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/gameboomershow
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
My Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
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UNIONS WILL FIX EVERYTHING RIGHT???? [Dumping With Scrump feat. ArstotzkanGeneral]
#Union
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