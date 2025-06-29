BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Whistleblower Report - Ioannis Demertzis
SFAGI
12 views • 20 hours ago

My name is Ioannis Demertzis.

From 2020 onward, I issued documented warnings about the consequences of COVID-19 measures.

I informed not only my local community, but the entire Greek public administration, ministries, regional authorities, municipalities, police departments, the coast guard, the army, schools, and every public institution, through formal emails containing a 360-page dossier of legal, medical, and scientific documentation. 

These emails included all the critical evidence and were submitted systematically across the country.

In response, I faced institutional retaliation.

I was prosecuted. 

My income was seized. 

My utilities,  including both water and electricity, were disconnected. 

My name was defamed. 

My work erased. 

My life, destabilized.

This message is not just about me.It’s about every voice silenced for speaking truth to power. 

I am calling on international human rights organizations, whistleblower protection networks, and truth advocates. I am not asking for pity. 

I am asking to be seen. I am asking to be heard. 

I ask to be recognized as a whistleblower in the public interest. 

Thank you.


Contact: [email protected][email protected] – sfagi.gr +30. 2510. 600102.

