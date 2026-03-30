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Germany: Merz warned that a war in Iran could hit Europe's economy just as hard as the COVID pandemic did
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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German Chancellor Merz warned that a war in Iran could hit Europe's economy just as hard as the COVID pandemic did.

"This war concerns all of us. It has already entered our daily lives: gas prices and energy costs for households and businesses in Germany have been rising for several weeks. And finally, we once again have to strengthen police protection at synagogues and Jewish communities.

If this war escalates into a major regional conflict, it could hit Germany and Europe even harder — just as it did during the COVID pandemic or at the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Therefore, there are many questions — both military and strategic.

We are united in this with our European partners and are working together to find a solution."

More Merz:   Merz met with the "extreme makeover" terrorist today.

Syria’s al-Julani told Europe it could bypass the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea disruptions by routing Gulf oil through Syria’s territory.

Adding:

Spain has banned US military aircraft involved in the Iran war from using its airspace and military bases, extending an earlier restriction that applied only to two American installations on Spanish soil.

Adding, about a Bloomberg article:

 Iran’s missile campaign has forced Gulf defenses to fire at least 2,400 interceptors, primarily Patriot PAC-3 and Patriot GEM-T.

This approaches their estimated prewar stockpile of fewer than 2,800 Patriot interceptors, meaning real usage — factoring in multiple shots per target — is likely well above 2,400 and nearing depletion without resupply.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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