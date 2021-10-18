Australian Man Sent to Hospital for Mandatory Psychological Assessment After Questioning Covid-19 Situation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
10/14/2021 An Australian man was sent to hospital for mandatory psychological assessment and detention after his wife reported him for questioning Covid 19 situation.