Friends mourn sudden death of beloved CBS New York meteorologist Elise Finch (51) (Jul'23)

Heartbroken colleagues and friends are mourning the loss of “gifted and
consummate professional” CBS-New York meteorologist Elise Finch, who
died suddenly over the weekend, just a day or two after appearing on
air.
Finch, who delivered the weather forecast on Channel 2 across the Big Apple starting in 2007, died at a local hospital, her employer, New York affiliate CBS station WCBS, announced Sunday evening.
She was 51. Her cause of death has not been determined.
“Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work,” the television station wrote in a statement announcing her death. “She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon.”
Finch, whose full name was Elise Dione Finch Henriques, started out as a weekend meteorologist and most recently delivered the weather forecast on the morning news.
She was also a “fiercely loving and devoted” mother to her daughter, Grace, and to husband Graig Henriques, who is a WCBS photojournalist, the station said.
https://nypost.com/2023/07/17/cbs-new-york-meteorologist-elise-finch-dead-at-51/
Mirrored - Sudden Death
