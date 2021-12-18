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Brain Interface Technology that Can add, change, delete and Control you.. DREADDS
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
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Proof of remote Brain control to edit, store, erase, change, create, and remote in. This is a Zombie Army.. As the days of Noah with the gene corruption. Presenter Talks about how an inventor can create anything in you with the right DNA sequence. A new term DREADDS is mentioned for complete human control that has wicked. It is the key for Klaus Schwab to be able to know your thoughts. Background data to read further below:

Designer Receptors Exclusively Activated by Designer Drugs (DREADD)-based chemogenetic tools are now commonly used by neuroscientists to identify the circuitry and cellular signals that specify behavior, perceptions, emotions, innate drives, and motor functions in species ranging from flies to nonhuman primates.

From a white Paper: To understand brain function, it is essential that we discover how cellular signaling specifies normal and pathological brain function. In this regard, chemogenetic technologies represent valuable platforms for manipulating neuronal and non-neuronal signal transduction in a cell-type-specific fashion in freely moving animals. Designer Receptors Exclusively Activated by Designer Drugs (DREADD)-based chemogenetic tools are now commonly used by neuroscientists to identify the circuitry and cellular signals that specify behavior, perceptions, emotions, innate drives, and motor functions in species ranging from flies to nonhuman primates. Here I provide a primer on DREADDs highlighting key technical and conceptual considerations and identify challenges for chemogenetics going forward. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4759656/

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Brain Interface Technology that Can add, change, delete and Control you.. DREADDS
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planet xabortionend timesjudgementtechnocracyhive mindend time newspsycho neurobiologysjwellfireusa fallvaccine madnessfinal days reportdreaddschrist news
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