Bevor den Schatten (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Am 16.12.21 veröffentlichte die US-Regierung neue Dokumente zur Ermordung John F. Kennedys, die bislang unter Verschluss gehalten wurden. Inwiefern diese Papiere Fragen zu seinem Tod beantworten, bleibt abzuwarten.Kostete ihn eine Kampfansage an elitäre Geheimbünde das Leben?
● Deutsche Stimme (+ other languages!)
https://www.kla.tv/10117
● Ganze Rede
https://odysee.com/@lueckenpresse:8/John-F.-Kennedy-verheimlichte-Rede:e
● Auch interessant - Michael Jackson über Medien
https://odysee.com/@Sahera:e/Michael-Jackson-%C3%BCber-die-L%C3%BCgen-der-Medien:8
Musik:
Nigel Stanford - Entropy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oMHME8XmtE
