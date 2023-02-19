Create New Account
Bevor den Schatten (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
From Truth And Other Lies
Published 17 hours ago

Am 16.12.21 veröffentlichte die US-Regierung neue Dokumente zur Ermordung John F. Kennedys, die bislang unter Verschluss gehalten wurden. Inwiefern diese Papiere Fragen zu seinem Tod beantworten, bleibt abzuwarten.Kostete ihn eine Kampfansage an elitäre Geheimbünde das Leben?


● Deutsche Stimme (+ other languages!)

https://www.kla.tv/10117


● Ganze Rede

https://odysee.com/@lueckenpresse:8/John-F.-Kennedy-verheimlichte-Rede:e


● Auch interessant - Michael Jackson über Medien

https://odysee.com/@Sahera:e/Michael-Jackson-%C3%BCber-die-L%C3%BCgen-der-Medien:8


Viele Grüße und bis demnächst!

FTAOL-Mirror


Unsere Kanäle: https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies

(Odysee, Wuwox, Telegram, Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon, Youtube)


Musik:

Nigel Stanford - Entropy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oMHME8XmtE

