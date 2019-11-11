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5G: Underground Operations to Future AI with Lena Pu
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103 views • November 11, 2019
what a great talk with Lena Pu.
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK IN ISRAEL - SAVING THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL: https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
Lena's website - LenasFabulousFrequencies.com
here is Lena's Bio - https://ahava528.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Lenas-Bio-Nov-8-2019.docx
few books to consider:
"Health and Light" John Ott
"The Body Electric" Robert Becker & Gary Selden
"Dirty Electricity" Samuel Milham
"Invisible Rainbow" Arthur Firstenberg
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK IN ISRAEL - SAVING THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL: https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
Lena's website - LenasFabulousFrequencies.com
here is Lena's Bio - https://ahava528.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Lenas-Bio-Nov-8-2019.docx
few books to consider:
"Health and Light" John Ott
"The Body Electric" Robert Becker & Gary Selden
"Dirty Electricity" Samuel Milham
"Invisible Rainbow" Arthur Firstenberg
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