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Kdenlive multi track and chromo key editing and some sound effects
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21 views • August 15, 2021
This is a test to see kdenlive. It has multi track editing, chroma key and some sound effect.
The lighting here is really bad but Kdenlive seems to be handling it nicely. It has a track with FHD 1920/1080 60fps and one FHD 1920/1080 30 fps.
And it his a separate sound source so it has to do sound synchronization.
The end result is not bad at all. This is a complete free video editor and it really does a good job
The lighting here is really bad but Kdenlive seems to be handling it nicely. It has a track with FHD 1920/1080 60fps and one FHD 1920/1080 30 fps.
And it his a separate sound source so it has to do sound synchronization.
The end result is not bad at all. This is a complete free video editor and it really does a good job
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