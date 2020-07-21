CDC Fatality Data Appears to be Heavily Manipulated - Lets See by Analyzing the Data

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While I cannot prove that the CDC data has been manipulated without a further investigation and access to more information, the data I do have, from the CDC, triggers major red flags and points to some disturbing questions and the very real possibility that the CDC data has been manipulated. At the very least, this information makes it very clear that there needs to be a detailed investigation into the CDC and their data collection and sharing policies.
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