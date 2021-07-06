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Human Animal Chimeras in Wuhan Lab / CCP Celebrates 100th Birthday
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123 views • July 06, 2021
China Uncensored, July 2, 2021
In today's episode, we explore what the Wuhan Institute of Virology was doing with human-animal chimeras (don't worry, it didn't cause a global pandemic—or did it?). Hong Kong has become a delightful police state, probably more secure than it has ever been—for Chinese Communist Party devotees. And speaking of the party, it's celebrating its 100th anniversary!
How Mao Zedong Got Away With Mass Murder | Great Leap Forward https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmjqo...
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______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.
In today's episode, we explore what the Wuhan Institute of Virology was doing with human-animal chimeras (don't worry, it didn't cause a global pandemic—or did it?). Hong Kong has become a delightful police state, probably more secure than it has ever been—for Chinese Communist Party devotees. And speaking of the party, it's celebrating its 100th anniversary!
How Mao Zedong Got Away With Mass Murder | Great Leap Forward https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmjqo...
YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
patreon.com/ChinaUncensored
We also accept bitcoin!
chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/
Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
YouTube http://youtube.com/ChinaUncensored
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored
And check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.
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