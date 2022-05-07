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Drone Unmanned Aerial Vehicles & Grad Multiple-Launch Rocket Systems in the Russian Military Op. 050722
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70 views • May 07, 2022
Joint operation of unmanned aerial vehicles and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems within the special military operation
Joint work of UAV "Orlan-10" and MLRS "Tornado-G"
Joint work of UAV "Orlan-10" and MLRS "Tornado-G"
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