2024 Trump Biden Presidential Debate

In the CNN echo-chamber gulag, Trump prevails over the floundering Biden as Dems scramble to find a functional puppet replacement. Intro of Alex Jones at Turning Point (Convention) with Jack Posobiec.





Sources: June 28th, 2024 (Trump-Biden Debate With Commentary And Analysis By Alex Jones) https://www.banned.video/watch?id=667e6a81bd32da5d28c14d7b





https://www.x.com/REALalexjones





List of those not sponsored by corporate media: https://www.ballotpedia.org/List_of_registered_2024_presidential_candidates





Enjoy the show!