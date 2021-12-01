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The Media and Government Are Melting Your Brain With Covid Lies And Confusion
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61 views • December 01, 2021
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Canada may need to do ‘more’ to combat Omicron COVID-19 variant, Trudeau says
https://archive.md/zCBgj
No need for new restrictions yet in Ottawa amid Omicron cases: Dr. Etches
https://archive.md/SHew9
Ontario Health Minister Uses False Data to Promote Vaccines for Children
https://web.archive.org/web/20211128164426/https://brightlightnews.com/ontario-health-minister-uses-false-data-to-promote-vaccines-for-children/
How these London parents are feeling about vaccinating their 5 to 11 year olds
https://archive.md/86yEV
Ontario reaches 10,000 COVID-related deaths since start of pandemic
https://archive.md/0BjKI
Population estimates for Ontario, Canada from 2000 to 2021
https://www.statista.com/statistics/569874/population-estimates-ontario-canada/
Number of deaths in Ontario, Canada from 2001 to 2021
https://www.statista.com/statistics/568028/number-of-deaths-in-ontario-canada/
Canadian Covid Deaths Dashboard
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html?redir=1
CANADA'S NEW VACCINE INJURY SUPPORT PROGRAM HAS ARRIVED, BUT WHERE DOES THE MONEY COME FROM?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rmJzhzh7FOre/
COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held at Waterloo Region schools in December
https://archive.md/hhTVO
OpenVAERS
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
OMICRON, THE MORONIC TRUTH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wl8rqdtrmJYG/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
Canada may need to do ‘more’ to combat Omicron COVID-19 variant, Trudeau says
https://archive.md/zCBgj
No need for new restrictions yet in Ottawa amid Omicron cases: Dr. Etches
https://archive.md/SHew9
Ontario Health Minister Uses False Data to Promote Vaccines for Children
https://web.archive.org/web/20211128164426/https://brightlightnews.com/ontario-health-minister-uses-false-data-to-promote-vaccines-for-children/
How these London parents are feeling about vaccinating their 5 to 11 year olds
https://archive.md/86yEV
Ontario reaches 10,000 COVID-related deaths since start of pandemic
https://archive.md/0BjKI
Population estimates for Ontario, Canada from 2000 to 2021
https://www.statista.com/statistics/569874/population-estimates-ontario-canada/
Number of deaths in Ontario, Canada from 2001 to 2021
https://www.statista.com/statistics/568028/number-of-deaths-in-ontario-canada/
Canadian Covid Deaths Dashboard
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html?redir=1
CANADA'S NEW VACCINE INJURY SUPPORT PROGRAM HAS ARRIVED, BUT WHERE DOES THE MONEY COME FROM?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rmJzhzh7FOre/
COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held at Waterloo Region schools in December
https://archive.md/hhTVO
OpenVAERS
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
OMICRON, THE MORONIC TRUTH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wl8rqdtrmJYG/
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